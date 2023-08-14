Search
Upland Brewing’s Hoosier Gameday Lager hits store shelves Monday

Hoosier Gameday Lager (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana craft brewery Upland Brewing Company debuts its Indiana University Athletics beer in stores Monday.

Samantha Marr, the director of marketing at Upland Brewing Company, joined Daybreak Monday to talk about the new drink.

“It’s a Vienna Lager,” Marr said. “It’s not too heavy, it’s still rich and has that kind of craft beer flavor you would expect.”

The 4.7% alcohol by volume Hoosier Gameday Lager will be available at varying bars, grocery stores and liquor stores.

The drink was produced after a formal market research project was conducted. The project asked fans for their direct feedback.

After over 10,000 surveys were received, the brewing company unveiled the beer design in March.

Some of the sales from the drink will go toward IU student scholarships.

Watch the video to learn more about the beer.

