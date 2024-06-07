Urban League Equal Opportunity Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Urban League continued its work throughout the community Friday, working to assist families and individuals in need to achieve outcomes they might not attain otherwise with its Equal Opportunity Day event.

Each year, the organization hosts Equal Opportunity Day, bringing together representatives from various organizations across the region to acknowledge and celebrate these efforts. However, the highlight of the event Friday was the distribution of some $80,000 in scholarships aimed at supporting college education.

Among those in attendance, Daryl Black, the event’s keynote speaker, stood out. Black found a calling utilizing his communication and conflict resolution skills to engage with individuals who usually hide in anonymity.

Dubbed “The Klan Whisperer,” Black is recognized for his work with the Ku Klux Klan, directly confronting and engaging with individuals harboring hate towards him and others. His powerful message emphasized the importance of dialogue in resolving conflicts and fostering understanding.

“Our country can become one of two things,” Black said during his address to the hundreds in attendance. “One, it becomes that which we sit back and watch it become, or that which we stand up and make it become. I’ve chosen the latter.”

Black’s sentiments emphasized the necessity of genuine, meaningful conversation in bridging divides and achieving inclusive outcomes.

“We spend way too much time in this country talking about the other person, talking at the other person, and talking past the other person. Why don’t we spend some time talking with the other person?” Black asked of the room inside the Indiana Convention Center.

Taylor Hughes, vice president of policy and strategy at the Indy Chamber, highlighted the Urban League’s integral role in fostering community-wide embrace and opportunity-building partnerships.

“There is a holistic and community-wide embrace of the Urban League as a partner that helps build that opportunity,” Hughes said in an interview with News 8.

Michelle Kimbrough, executive director of federal advocacy at Lilly, echoed the sentiment, expressing continuous support for the Urban League’s impactful work in supporting youth and workforce development.

“We’re always supportive of all the good work they do in the community to support youth to support workforce development,” Kimbrough said.

Tony Mason, president and CEO of the Indianapolis Urban League, emphasized the organization’s commitment to serving the community, with over 50,000 people benefiting from its programs and services annually.

Each scholarship recipient is granted the flexibility to apply the funds towards their chosen college education, providing them with opportunities for advancement and growth.