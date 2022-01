Local

US 31 closed between 226th and 236th streets

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A crash has US 31 closed in both directions for the next several hours.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said at 12:30 p.m. to expect the road to be closed for three hours.

A crash has closed the road between 226th and 236th streets.

No other information has been made available.