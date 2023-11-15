US 31 closed near Main Street in Carmel due to fatal crash

Deadly crash on U.S. 31 in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A stretch of U.S. 31 is closed near Main Street in Carmel due to a fatal crash.

All lanes of U.S. 31 are closed between 136th Street and 146th Street for investigation and cleanup, the Carmel Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved or what led to the crash.

It’s unclear how long the closure will last.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.