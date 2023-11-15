Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

US 31 closed near Main Street in Carmel due to fatal crash

Deadly crash on U.S. 31 in Carmel

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A stretch of U.S. 31 is closed near Main Street in Carmel due to a fatal crash.

All lanes of U.S. 31 are closed between 136th Street and 146th Street for investigation and cleanup, the Carmel Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved or what led to the crash.

It’s unclear how long the closure will last.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Prosecutors charge man shot and...
Crime Watch 8 /
8 Community Calendar picks: Things...
Local News /
Kentucky man arrested, suspected of...
Crime Watch 8 /
Report: Thanksgiving dinners a little...
Indiana News /
Indianapolis Moms: Busting Breastfeeding Myths
Local News /
Union workers at General Motors...
National News /
Wednesday business headlines
Business /
IU study reveals disparities in...
Indiana News /