US 31 closed near Main Street in Carmel due to fatal crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A stretch of U.S. 31 is closed near Main Street in Carmel due to a fatal crash.
All lanes of U.S. 31 are closed between 136th Street and 146th Street for investigation and cleanup, the Carmel Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police did not say how many vehicles were involved or what led to the crash.
It’s unclear how long the closure will last.
Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.