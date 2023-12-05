US 31 ramp to I-465 WB closed for ‘several hours’ due to deadly crash

Closure will last for several hours for the investigation as this was determined to be a fatal crash. (Provided Photo/Carmel Police Department)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon on the ramp of US 31 to I-465 Westbound.

Police say the ramp from US 31 to I-465 WB will be closed for several hours for investigation. The closure is expected to last for several hours.

The Carmel Police Department confirmed to News 8 that it was a single-vehicle crash that claimed one life. There were no other injuries reported, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Motorists were asked to seek an alternate route.