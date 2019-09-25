US lawmakers from Indiana, VP react to Trump impeachment inquiry

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 24, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The whistleblower complaint that triggered the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump will be available to some lawmakers Wednesday.

According to Associated Press sources, the House and Senate intelligence committees have been negotiating with the acting director of national intelligence to see the report.

The department initially withheld the report. News 8 talked to a local professor Wednesday who said the report has the chance of discrediting Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry.

“I think it would challenge it,” explained Laura Wilson, assistant professor of political science at University of Indianapolis. “I think if the report doesn’t have what Pelosi is looking for, it would make it harder to have that question of impeachment. She must feel pretty confident that she has enough material to go forward with the investigation. Up until Tuesday afternoon, she’s say they’re looking into the investigations and she quickly changed her tune there.”

We’ve reached out to several lawmakers on the issue. You can read individual statements below.

The ironic thing is that the only time it did happen that we know about is when former Vice President Joe Biden threatened over a billion dollars in aid to Ukraine in exchange for a specific act. In this case, the President has been completely vindicated.” – VP Pence on @LouDobbs — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) September 25, 2019

“House Democrats are consistently putting false claims and endless impeachment drama ahead of real solutions for American families. This transcript is another example that they will stop at nothing to seek revenge on the 62 million Americans who voted for President Trump and who are relying on him and Congress to focus on real, day-to-day issues for American families and businesses.” U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth an Indiana Republican

“Since President Trump was elected, Democrats have been working to overturn the results of the 2016 election and have had articles of impeachment already written and merely looking for a smoking gun to justify their impeachment agenda. Despite the hype and promises made by Washington Democrats ahead of its release to the American people, the Mueller report did not produce what they needed to fit their narrative upon its release to the public – and neither did this phone call with the President of Ukraine. This blatant attempt to pander to the farthest left voters clearly demonstrates to the American people that it is the extreme voices of the socialist wing of the Democrat party who are really in charge of House Democrats.” U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, an Indiana Republican

I spoke on the House floor urging my colleagues to support a resolution demanding the Trump Administration release the #whistleblower complaint to Congress. This isn't just about protecting our national security. It's about ensuring this President is not above the law. pic.twitter.com/phw2BjFRET — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) September 25, 2019

“Federal law sets forth how sensitive intelligence matters should be handled and it is critically important that the Administration upholds the rule of law and follows necessary statutory steps. I applaud the President’s decision to release the transcript of his conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky. After reading the transcript of the call between President Trump and the Ukrainian President, there does not appear to be any quid pro quo for Ukraine to receive military aid in exchange for an investigation. As agreed upon unanimously last night by the Senate, Congress must perform our oversight duties and the Administration should follow the whistleblower process as set forth in statute. It is now apparent to me that congressional Democrats are laser focused on impeaching the President because they chose to begin impeachment proceedings without a hearing to gather tangible facts and are instead relying on the rumors of the day. At this point, there is clearly nothing illegal, let alone impeachable.” U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks, an Indiana Republican

.@SpeakerPelosi’s #ImpeachmentAgenda puts a partisan power grab above the American people. @HouseDemocrats were elected on a promise to fix our infrastructure, improve vets care & ⬇️ healthcare costs. It seems their #ImpeachmentAgenda is more important than the American people. — Rep. Greg Pence (@RepGregPence) September 25, 2019