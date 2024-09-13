US Postal Service and Newfields to unveil ‘Madonna & Child’ Christmas stamp

The 2024 USPS 'Madonna and Child' Christmas stamp features the painting Madonna and Child from the Workshop of Sassoferrato (Italian, 1609-1685) from the Indianapolis Museum of Art’s permanent collection. The US Postal Service and Newfields will hold a special stamp dedication event on Tuesday, Sept. 17. (Provided Photo/USPS)

(THE REPORTER) — The United States Postal Service and Newfields will hold a special dedication stamp event for the Madonna and Child holiday stamp at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Pulliam Family Great Hall and Golden Gallery entrance, Newfields, 4000 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis.

The 2024 USPS Christmas stamp features the painting Madonna and Child from the Workshop of Sassoferrato (Italian, 1609-1685) from the Indianapolis Museum of Art’s permanent collection. William Gicker was the art director and Greg Breeding designed the stamp, which will be sold in booklets of 20.

“The Madonna and Child stamp has been a beloved part of the Postal Service’s holiday stamp offerings for decades,” USPS Indiana District Manager Christi Johnson-Kennedy said. “It is an honor to have the original painting featured on the 2024 Madonna and Child stamp on display here in Indianapolis at Newfields.”

Participating in the ceremony along with Johnson-Kennedy will be Indianapolis Postmaster Keith Blane; Melvin & Bren Simon Director of the Indianapolis Museum of Art, Belinda Tate; Linn’s Stamp News Editor Jay Bigalke; and Roxy Sperber and Sadie Arft from Newfields’ Conservation and Curatorial departments. A musical performance from the Indy Baroque Orchestra will feature Tom Gerber on the Shortridge Harpsichord and Artistic Director Barthold Kuijken on the flute.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at discovernewfields.org/stamp-unveiling-2024. The event is free and open to the public.