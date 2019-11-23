USA Gymnastics picks Indianapolis gym as training facility for women’s team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — USA Gymnastics has chosen an Indianapolis facility to serve as its interim training center for the U.S. Women’s National Team and developmental programs.

The national governing body for the sport made the announcement Friday.

The Gymnastics Company, 5646 Mutual Lane, is off Franklin Road and Edgewood Avenue on the city’s southeast side. The facility will be able to accommodate all the training camps for the women’s program under the same roof, USA Gymnastics said.

The group’s lease on the space is pending approval by bankruptcy court, according to the release. USA Gymnastics, based in Indianapolis, filed for bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5 to reorganize its finances while it faces lawsuits from Nassar’s victims, who accuse USA Gymnastics of failing to supervise the doctor.

Since 2018, the women’s program had been training at EVO Athletics in Sarasota, Florida, and Flip Fest in Crossville, Tennessee.