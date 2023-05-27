Search
Used car dealership burns in late-night fire

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire broke out at an east side care dealership late Friday night, officials say.

Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters responded around 11:02 p.m. Friday on reports of a working building fire at Sandoval Auto Sales in the 3200 block of Southeastern Avenue.

Firefighters say upon arrival, flames were shooting from the roof of the two-story building on the lot. IFD says they had the fire under control in about an hour.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. No one was injured in the incident, and the owners of the car lot were on the scene.

