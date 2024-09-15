USPS, Indianapolis Museum of Art collaborate on special holiday stamp

"The Madonna and Child" 2024 holiday stamp made in collaboration between the United States Postal Service and the Indianapolis Museum of Art. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Museum of Art)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United States Postal Service has joined forces with the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields to unveil a new holiday stamp for 2024.

This year’s stamp highlights the revered painting and cherished piece in the museum’s collection, “Madonna and Child” by 17th century Italian artist Sassoferrato.

According to museum officials, the stamp was crafted by designer Greg Breeding under the art direction of William Gicker. The stamps will be available in booklets of 20.

Christi Johnson-Kennedy, USPS Indiana district manager, says she’s enthusiastic about the release.

“’The Madonna and Child’ stamp has long been a cherished element of our holiday stamp series. It is a privilege to feature the original artwork on the 2024 stamp and to display it here at Newfields in Indianapolis,” she said in a release.

The dedication event was set for 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Several esteemed guests from both the museum and USPS will be in attendance. Adding to the occasion, the Indy Baroque Orchestra will perform, featuring Tom Gerber on the Shortridge Harpsichord and artistic director Barthold Kuijken on the flute.

The ceremony will be held at the Pulliam Family Great Hall and Golden Gallery entrance at Newfields. Those interested in attending were asked to RSVP on the Newfields website.