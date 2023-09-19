USPS Operation Santa in full swing for upcoming holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For those needing a little cheer, writing Santa Claus might be the sprinkle of magic you need before entering this holiday season.

USPS Operation Santa is now underway and accepting letters from everywhere in the country, and can be adopted by anyone who has successfully registered.

Operation Santa is the beloved 111-year-old program run by the U.S. Postal Service. The letters travel to Santa’s U.S. satellite workshop, where they are opened and reviewed, personal information will be removed, and the letters will be uploaded to the USPS Operation Santa’s website.

People can also safely and securely help children and families have a magical holiday by adopting these letters on the website.

Letters must include

Street address, apartment number (if applicable), city, state, and ZIP Code.

The regular or business-size envelope must have a First-Class Mail postage stamp to travel through the Postal Service processing systems.

The envelope needs to be addressed to: SANTA CLAUS, 123 ELF ROAD, NORTH POLE 88888.

Letters received without last names and correct return addresses cannot be uploaded.

Letters should also include specific gift details — like games and book titles, clothes, shoe sizes, colors, styles, etc. These details make it easier for the letter adopter to know what to purchase.

Gifts are not guaranteed and rely solely on the generosity of strangers. Letters to Santa need to be postmarked by Dec. 11. The website will open for letter adoption on Nov. 20.