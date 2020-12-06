Local

USPS ‘Operation Santa’ looks to make Christmas brighter for children

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The United States Postal Service wants to help get those letters to Santa.

Children can send letters to Mr. Claus as part of USPS’ “Operation Santa.”

People can adopt letters and then help make a child’s holiday by granting their wishes to Santa.

This is the 108th of the program.

Since the beginning of the program, the postal service says millions of children and their families have been helped by the kindness of others.

