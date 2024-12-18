Holiday shipping deadlines for UPS, FedEx & the US Postal Service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you want a gift to arrive by Christmas or Hanukkah, Wednesday is the last day you can ship the package with the U.S. Postal Service using its ground advantage service.

You have until Saturday if you use USPS Priority Mail Express Service. Like the postal service says on its website, “Don’t delay, mail and ship today!”

USPS Ground Advantage Service – Wednesday

– Wednesday First-Class Mail Service – Wednesday

– Wednesday Priority Mail Service – Thursday

– Thursday Priority Mail Express Service – Saturday

The deadline for UPS is Thursday for regular ground shipping or Monday for Next Day Air.

UPS 3 Day Select – Thursday

– Thursday UPS 2nd Day Air – Friday

– Friday UPS Next Day Air – Monday, Dec. 23

If you’re willing to pay for it, FedEx Same-Day shipping may get packages to their destination by Christmas Eve. Wednesday is the deadline for 4-day shipping using FedEx Ground Delivery and FedEx Home Delivery.

What happens if I miss the shipping deadline?

If you miss the deadlines, you can use express services like Priority Mail Express (USPS) or same-day delivery options offered by some retailers. However, these options are typically more expensive and may not be available everywhere.