USPS to hold drive-thru, downtown Indy job fair

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 15: United States Postal Service (USPS) trucks are parked at a postal facility on August 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. In its recent quarterly statement the USPS reported a loss of nearly $2.3 billion and a 3.2 percent decline in package deliveries, the first decline in nearly a decade. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Looking for a change in careers?

The United States Postal Service is set to hold an outdoor, drive-thru job fair in downtown Indianapolis.

The job fair is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be in the customer parking lot of the USPS office located at 125 West South Street.

For those attending the job fair, masks and social distancing are required. Also, attendees must be at least 17 years old.

According to the postal service, they are looking to hire career automotive technicians, city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, mail processing clerks and other positions.

The USPS is also looking to add temporary help, including holiday transportation assistant, holiday clerk assistant, holiday carrier assistant, mail processing assistant, clerk assistant and temporary carrier assistant.

