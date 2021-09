Local

USS Indianapolis survivor passes away at 94

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A surviving crew member of the USS Indianapolis has passed away, according to a social media post.

The USS Indianapolis official Facebook page said Richard Thelen died on Monday, Sept. 13. Thelen was 94.

Thelen was one of the youngest members of the crew, having joined the ship in May of 1945.

According to the page, Thelen was “a leader, a friend, a storyteller, a jokester, a smart aleck…he was wise, and generous, fun and always honest.”