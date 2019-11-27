Utility provider admits error, waives $7,000 bill, vows to cover repairs after News 8 report

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Citizens Energy acknowledged an employee’s years-old error and waived a west side couple’s $7,000 bill after a News 8 report uncovered the devastating consequences of an unfulfilled service request.

In Nov. 2017, Cecilia and Aristides Barrientos attempted to shut off utilities at their Martha Street home before a monthslong trip to Mexico.

Their water service was left on, causing a pipe in their basement to freeze and burst, according to a plumber who inspected the damage.

Cecilia, 59, and disabled husband Aristides, 80, struggled to repair extensive water damage throughout the two-story home and were unable to pay the four-figure bill from Citizens Energy, they said.

The couple’s gas and water were shut off for more than 20 months; they resorted to collecting rainwater for plumbing.

“We learned about the couple’s situation when we saw the WISH-TV story air,” said Laura O’Brien, a spokesperson for Citizens Energy.

The utility provider launched an investigation and determined a technician mistakenly turned off water service for a vacant structure in the Barrientos’ neighborhood when he was sent to their home in Nov. 2017, according to O’Brien.

Other staffers described the blunder as “basic human error.”

The utility provider’s water meters each bear unique premise identification numbers. A sign with the Barrientos’ street number is posted on their front gate.

“This [error] is something that we are actively reviewing,” O’Brien said Monday in an interview with News 8. “We’ll be looking at our procedures and our processes, and determining how we can help prevent this from happening again in the future.”

Technicians do not typically alert homeowners when a job has been completed. Citizens Energy has no immediate plans to change technician protocol.

In addition to “zeroing out” the bill that had been sent to collections, the utility provider will restore the couple’s gas and water service, and pay to repair damage deemed to be caused by the burst pipe, O’Brien said.

A claims management team from Citizens Energy contacted the couple following News 8’s initial report Wednesday night. Damage assessment and initial estimates were completed Friday.

“I didn’t expect [a resolution] so fast,” Cecilia said. “This is a big, big miracle.”