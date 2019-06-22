Vacant house fire under investigation after neighbors see 'kids acting suspicious' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fire officials are investigating a June 21, 2019, vacant house fire on Gemini Drive. (WISH Photo/Andrew Garrison) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A vacant house fire is under investigation after neighbors said they saw kids acting suspiciously nearby.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the 9400 block of Gemini Drive, near 25th Street and Post Road, around 7:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a vacant structure fire.

Neighbors followed the "see something, say something" and called 911 when they smoke after noticing kids "acting suspicious" on the vacant property, Battalion Chief Paul McCarty said at the scene.

Most of the fire was on the second floor and breached the roof on its own. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control before it spread.

McCarty said he was told the house had been vacant for about three months. Fire investigators were on the scene Friday night.