Vaccines and pregnancy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Flu season is just starting and the CDC has major concerns for pregnant women.

The agency shared new data that shows two in three pregnant women are not getting the flu shot of whooping cough vaccine.

Dr. Emily Scott, the newborn director at Riley’s Hospital for Children at IU Health, stopped by Daybreak Friday.

She discussed some of the risks associated with not having the vaccines or shots, some of the reasons to get them and if the vaccines do anything to protect the baby.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.