Vandalism prompts e-learning day at Greenwood High School

Greenwood High School will be on an eLearning day today, Tuesday, March 7th, due to an unfortunate incident of vandalism that occurred overnight.

All Greenwood High School staff and students will remain home today and practice eLearning while cleanup and repairs are being made.

At this time, after school activities and practices will still take place.

All other Greenwood schools will remain open and on their regular schedule today except Greenwood High School.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-882-9191. We would appreciate any assistance in this matter.

Thank you, and have a great day!