Local

Vandals destroy bathrooms at Riverside Park in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Police in Logansport are investigating an act of vandalism that destroyed two bathrooms at Riverside Park.

The men’s and women’s bathrooms were damaged Friday night in “the worst vandalism” the Logansport Parks & Recreation Department says it has ever seen, according to a Facebook post.

Photos of the damage show broken sinks, toilets torn from the wall, bathroom stalls ripped apart, and trash strewn around the room. In the men’s bathroom, one toilet sits in pieces on the floor.

“I don’t know who is so angry that they could do this, but it’s made me heartsick and sick to my stomach,” the parks department wrote on Facebook.

The Logansport Police Department said in on Facebook, “As the parks are opening with new activities and places for the citizens to take their families, acts like this can not and will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060.