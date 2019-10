In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A vaping-related death has been reported in Tippecanoe County, according to a spokesperson from IU Health Arnett Hospital.

This is the second death reported from vaping in Indiana.

As of Oct. 2, the CDC reported there were 17 vaping-related deaths in the United States.

This story will be updated.