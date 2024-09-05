Variable speed limit on I-465: How slow can it go?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Variable speed limits are coming to a portion of I-465 starting as soon as Tuesday.

Indiana Department of Transportation said in a news release issued Thursday that speed limits on I-465 on the southeast side of Indianapolis will adjust based on traffic, “roadway incidents,” work zones, and the weather.

The speed limit changes will come in increments of 5 mph. The goal: improve safety and traffic flow, creating fewer stop-and-go conditions and reducing traffic times for drivers.

The release said, “The VSL signs are already in place, with digital signage posted every half mile on both sides of I-465. The standard 55 miles per hour (mph) speed limit is currently posted and will be adjusted in 5 mph increments, as needed, based on conditions. Speed limits may be reduced to as low as 35 mph, if conditions warrant.”

The variable speed limit comes after ramp metering began earlier this year on I-465.