Pedestrian struck by vehicle, critically injured on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say one person was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched just before 6 a.m. to check the welfare of a person in the 1200 block of South Arlington Avenue. That’s a residential area between Brookville Road and Raymond Street.

Police arrived and found a person badly injured. IMPD says the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A witness at the scene told News 8 that the person was walking in or along the road when they were hit.

IMPD says the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until crash cleanup and investigation are complete.