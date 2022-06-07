Local

Vehicle catches fire in Plainfield warehouse

Crews were called to the fire shortly before 3:30 p.m. June 7, 2022, to a warehouse fire at 3620 Plainfield Road in Plainfield, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Plainfield Fire Territory)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A piece of equipment in a Plainfield warehouse caught fire Tuesday afternoon, the Plainfield Fire Territory says.

Crews were called to the fire shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the warehouse at 3620 Plainfield Road. That’s off Ronald Reagan Parkway west of Indianapolis International Airport.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Fire Chief Brent A. Anderson says the warehouse contains multiple tenants. They’re working to determine the name of the business that had the warehouse space where the fire happened.

A photo posted on social media from Plainfield Fire Territory showed heavy smoke inside the warehouse. Another photo showed a mechanical vehicle with soot that appeared to have come from fire damage. Anderson says the fire was contained to the machine.

Three other fire department responded to the fire.