Vehicle crashes into Perry Township elementary school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A vehicle crashed into the corner of Winchester Village Elementary School.

The school principal, Blair Schneider, said that the accident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle was driving west on Stop 12 Road when they went off the road and struck the northeast corner of the school.

Nobody was inside the school, and Schneider said that the driver and passenger of the vehicle were not seriously injured.

Perry Township Police, and a maintenance and restoration crew, worked to secure the crash site and clean up the damage. The corner of the building that was hit was not a classroom or space used with students.

School will resume as normal on Monday, Nov. 25.