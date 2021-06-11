Local

Vehicle crosses I-65 median, hits Greyhound bus in fatal crash in White County

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person is dead and multiple people are hurt after a southbound vehicle hit a northbound Greyhound bus on Friday afternoon in White County.

Indiana State Police said in a tweet sent at 1:21 p.m. that it is investigating the crash at the 188-mile marker on Interstate 65 in White County. That’s near the State Road 18 exit for Brookston and Fowler Troopers say traffic will be diverted and that drivers should seek alternate routes. Extended delays in both directions were expected, state police said.

Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted at 2:45 p.m. that northbound traffic is being taken off I-65 at Exit 168 in Lafayette and sent north on State Road 43 toward Brookston.

State police did not provide any additional information about the crash, but Greyhound issued a statement providing more information.

“We can confirm an incident earlier today near Lafayette, Indiana on I-65 when a vehicle crossed from the southbound side of the highway and hit the Greyhound bus on the northbound lane. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in today’s incident. Our priority is taking care of all the passengers, employees and families affected and we will continue to support local authorities with this matter. We can confirm the Greyhound driver and several passengers have been transported to area hospitals. We are currently in the process of transporting all non-injured passengers from the scene. For more information, please reach out to local authorities.”

Greyhound

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

FBI investigating after security guard shot, killed during Gary bank robbery

Indiana News /

Biden administration will return $2B set aside for border wall back to military

Politics /

Some J&J vaccine doses can be used, but many must be tossed

Vaccine Central /

Man sentenced to 55 years for murder, attempted robbery

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image