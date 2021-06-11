Local

Vehicle crosses I-65 median, hits Greyhound bus in fatal crash in White County

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person is dead and multiple people are hurt after a southbound vehicle hit a northbound Greyhound bus on Friday afternoon in White County.

Indiana State Police said in a tweet sent at 1:21 p.m. that it is investigating the crash at the 188-mile marker on Interstate 65 in White County. That’s near the State Road 18 exit for Brookston and Fowler Troopers say traffic will be diverted and that drivers should seek alternate routes. Extended delays in both directions were expected, state police said.

Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted at 2:45 p.m. that northbound traffic is being taken off I-65 at Exit 168 in Lafayette and sent north on State Road 43 toward Brookston.

State police did not provide any additional information about the crash, but Greyhound issued a statement providing more information.