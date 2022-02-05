Local

Vehicle gets stuck under semi on I-465, 1 person killed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed after a vehicle got stuck underneath a semi-trailer on Interstate 465 late Friday night, Indiana State Police said Saturday.

ISP says the crash occurred on I-465 eastbound near Emerson Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

The semi experienced mechanical issues and pulled off to the right shoulder. The vehicle ran off the road for unknown reasons and hit the semi.

Police say the vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames under the semi.

Investigators do not believe road conditions were a factor in the crash.

The name of the driver of the vehicle is being withheld until the Marion County Coroner’s Office provides positive identification.