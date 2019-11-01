Vehicle pursuit ends, 1 in custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit Friday morning.

The car chase, which lasted more than an hour, went all over Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a male driver in a stolen truck led officers on the chase.

The suspect initially refused to stop for officers on the southeast side, then headed went and eventually went downtown and then to the east side, where the chase came to an end.

Just after 5:30 a.m., the chase finally came to an end with the suspect being apprehended.