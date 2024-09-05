Venardos Circus kicks off in Plainfield

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Enjoy an evening a night under the big top with a Broadway-style, animal-free circus in Plainfield!

The Venardos Circus is bringing its 10-year anniversary show to the The Shops at Perry Crossing, 2499 Perry Crossing Way, Sept. 5 – 15th. The theme for this year’s tour is “A Grand Ol’ Time.”

The circus is traveling with a new custom-crafted, Italian-made red-and-white striped tent that offers expansive seating for an immersive experience and higher views where artists fly high. Organizers say circus lovers can expect a new and revamped show.

“I believe (it’s) called the little circus that could; it’s a show that got started from nothing about 10 years ago,” Kevin Venardos, ringmaster and producer for Venardos Circus, told News 8.

Venardos says the circus will make 25 stop across the country this year and every show is special.

“This is a magical experience. Many people who come to the shows have never been to the circus before, and yet they all feel nostalgia,” Venardos explained.

The show will feature many talented performers including acrobats, comedy acts, an aerialist, and more.

Venardos suggests keeping your phone tucked away during the show.

“I think people are missing out on fun. I think people look at their phones a lot and we certainly use digital technology to convince them, but this place is a very analog experience.”

The Circus kicks off at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.