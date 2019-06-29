Vendors with Indiana-grown goods fill Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The annual Monumental Marketplace event was put on Friday by Indiana Grown, part of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

There were pop-up markets and food trucks sharing their wines, maple syrups, seasonings and deserts, just to name a few of the goods.

The event was an opportunity for farmers and businesses to get exposure in the community.

Trevor Davis, marketing manager at Elwood-based Red Gold, shared why the Marketplace helps agricultural goods producers. “I think being able to talk to the community and tell them where to get our products and make sure that they know all the products that we make and also sample the wonderful food that we have to offer.”

If you missed out on the Monumental Marketplace on Friday, don’t worry. Indiana Grown will bring back farmers and businesses during the Indiana State Fair, Aug 2-18.