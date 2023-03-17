Venture capital studio raises $110K to battle Lou Gehrig’s disease

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Venture capital studio High Alpha on Thursday hosted its second annual Madness at The Vogue nightclub.

People who attended got to watch all the NCAA basketball tournament action on a 30-foot LED screen and 14 other TVs. The event also auctioned off items that included a private pickleball group clinic, and a stay at the downtown Bottleworks Hotel with access to its rooftop deck.

The event raised over $110,000 to benefit the battle of Lou Gehrig’s disease, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS.