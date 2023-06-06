Versiti Blood Center pleads for donors amid ‘critically low’ shortage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Versiti Blood Center of Indiana has issued an emergency appeal for donations since there has been a significant drop in donors.

Versiti says it has seen a drastic drop in scheduled appointments, with nearly 2,500 open appointments over the next seven days. The organization aims to have at least a three-day supply of available blood for local hospitals, but it currently has less than one-day supply on the shelves.

Versiti is the official blood provider for more than 100 hospitals throughout Indiana.

“25 percent of our blood collections come from our high school and college partners, meaning that when it’s summer vacation, those community blood drives are not happening,” said Dr. Alcinda Flowers, associate medical director at Versiti. “And while we anticipate this dip every year, we are also seeing fewer first-time donors walking through our doors, which is adding to an already dangerous situation.”

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 317-916-5150 or visit versiti.org. Walk-in donors are also welcome.

