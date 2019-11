The Living Monument is made of limestone from Bloomington. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new monument now sits on Monument Circle downtown.

The Living Monuments is made of limestone from Bloomington. Marketing firm MillerBrooks pitched the idea to allow veterans to engage with the monument by taking pictures with the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in the background.

According to News 8 newsgathering partners at WIBC, a sign explaining the monument will be installed before the Circle of Lights festival on Nov. 29.