Veterans Day contest for Westfield, Washington Township students

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) –The city government of Westfield is hosting an essay and poster contest to commemorate Veterans Day.

Students living in Westfield and Hamilton County’s Washington Township can enter no matter what school they go to. One winner from each grade will win a cash prize.

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade can participate in the poster contest. Students in seventh through 12th grade can participate in the essay contest. The theme for both is to create something that honors the sacrifice and service of veterans.

Posted requirements:

Poster size: 11-by-17 inches.

Includes a strong visual element.

Content must be appropriate.

Essay requirements:

Can be a short essay, poem, or other written format.

Content must be appropriate.

Entries should include the student’s name, age, and grade, plus the parent/guardian’s name, phone number, and email address so that the poster/essay can be returned.