Veterans Day parade returns for first time since 2019

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis is hosting the first in person Veterans Day parade since 2019.

The celebration will begin with a Veterans Day breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Indiana War Memorial. Tickets for the breakfast can be purchased on their website. After the breakfast there will be a musical prelude at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Veterans Day Service beginning at 11 a.m. on the north steps of the Indiana War Memorial.

The Veterans Day parade will start at Michigan and Pennsylvania St. The Route is south on Pennsylvania Ave., west on New York St., and then north on Meridian St. The parade will end at Meridian and St. Clair.

(Provided Photo by/http://www.veteransdayindy.org/)

