Fire at homeless veterans shelter ruled accidental

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have determined the Saturday night fire at the Helping Veterans and Families veterans service organization and homeless veterans shelter was accidental.

Donations pour in after fire destroys homeless veteran shelter

The CEO of a veterans service organization on Monday said the outpouring of community support has lifted their spirits after a fire destroyed their largest shelter.

Helping Veterans and Families operates several shelters for homeless veterans throughout Indianapolis totaling 103 beds, 51 of which were located at the Manchester Apartments connected to HVAF’s downtown headquarters. Fire tore through those apartments Saturday night, leaving 48 veterans already experiencing homelessness without a place to stay.

HVAF CEO Emmy Hildebrand said her staff were able to find hotels for all of the veterans displaced by the fire despite numerous rooms being booked for this weekend’s Taylor Swift concert. The organization’s offices were not damaged, so it is still able to provide other services such as employment assistance and its food and clothing pantry hours.

But Hildebrand said the fire means her team now must find a way to house people who already are among the city’s most vulnerable.

“These are 48 veterans who had moved into a transitional housing facility directly from homelessness,” she said. “And so this upheaval comes at a very bad time for them.”

HVAF leaders have now set up a dedicated fire assistance fund, accessible through the organization’s website. Hildebrand said all donations to that fund will be used specifically for relief efforts for the veterans displaced by Saturday night’s fire, including emergency hotel stays, food, clothing and other hygiene items. She said financial support is the best way people can help out since needs will shift constantly.

Beyond financial donations, Hildebrand said other organizations in the community are stepping in to help. She said the Red Cross is providing meals while other organizations, such as the United Way, the American Legion and others, are providing assistance such as clothing donations.

Hildebrand said it will take roughly 18-24 months for her organization to fully recover from the fire. She said she does not yet know if any of the Manchester Apartments can be salvaged. Hildebrand said HVAF will prioritize finding permanent, stable housing for the veterans who were displaced by the fire.