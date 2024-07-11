Vice President Kamala Harris to speak in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to be in Indianapolis this month.

In a social media post, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, a historically Black sorority, announced that Harris is slated to be the special guest speaker at this year’s 2024 Grand Boulé.

The event will be held at the Indiana Convention Center on July 23-July 28.

It was not made clear in the post what day Harris will be at the event.

In the sorority’s Facebook post, Dr. Stacie NC Grant said, “We are excited to welcome Vice President Kamala Harris to our 2024 Grand Boule to discuss what this administration has done to improve the lives of all Americans as well as the investments being made in the historically underserved communities our members serve.”

Harris is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Last July, she was the keynote speaker at a luncheon for Delta Sigma Theta‘s national convention in Indianapolis.

The VP’s visit comes as talk swirls about the possibility that Harris could become a presidential candidate if President Joe Biden bows to the pressure to drop out of the race.

Vermont’s Peter Welch is now the first Democratic senator to call for Biden to end his re-election bid.