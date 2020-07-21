Vice President Pence to visit Indianapolis on Friday

Vice President Mike Pence listens to Tom Wilson, a school superintendent from Anderson County, speak about plans to re-open schools amid the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

(WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Indianapolis on Friday, his office said Tuesday.

Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence will meet at Marian University with higher education leaders about safely reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, the office said.

The Pences will return to Washington on Friday evening, the office said.

No other details about the Pences’ visit were immediately available.

