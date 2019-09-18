Vice President Pence to visit Indy for free-trade discussion

Vice President Mike Pence concludes his remarks during a naturalization ceremony Sept. 17, 2019, in Washington. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will return to Indianapolis on Sept. 26 at an event to discuss the free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

A panel will discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, starting at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 26 at MacAllister Machinery, 6300 Southeastern Ave. That’s east of the I-465 and I-74 interchange.

MacAllister opened the Indianapolis facility in 2018. The sales, rentals and service dealership features Caterpillar machines and other lines’ equipment.

People can request tickets online.

America First Policies is hosting the panel discussion. The nonprofit describes itself as “supporting key policy initiatives that will work for all citizens in our country and put America first. “

Pence was last in Indianapolis on Aug. 28 for the National Convention of The American Legion.