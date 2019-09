MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The victim in a September 13 homicide in Morgan County has been identified.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, that person has been identified as 23-year-old Alexander Jackson.

Jackson was found along Man Road in Morgan County. A preliminary investigation listed the cause of death as a gunshot.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.