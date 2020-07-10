Victory Field to host annual Ice Cream Social

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 31st annual Ice Cream Social is set to take place at Victory Field instead of Monument Circle to allow for more space for social distancing.

It is hosted by the American Dairy Association and taking place during National Ice Cream Month.

This year the format is different due to the pandemic.

Participants can dive-thru for an ice cream treat to go or walk up and enter the Center Field Gate to enjoy your treat inside Victory Field.

Instead of creating your own ice cream treat, novelties are already wrapped up and ready to be served.

All donations will go to Second Helpings.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.