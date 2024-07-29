Video shows Beech Grove HS student being attacked in classroom

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — It was the third day of school and sophomore Justin Stewart found himself dragged and beaten in a closet at Beech Grove High School by two students.

The boy’s mother, Debbi Khanthamany, said she was so angry upon seeing a video of the incident that she began to shake. She said the school never informed her about the fight. Instead, she learned about it from other parents and was the one who had to reach out to the school.

Khanthamany said the fight happened on Friday.

In the video, two boys attacked her 15-year-old son, Stewart, while one of them kicked him while he was on the ground. A third student, a football teammate of Stewart’s, attempted to intervene and was the only one who seemed to offer him protection, according to Khanthamany.

Khanthamany said, “The fact that my baby wasn’t protected like that. I felt like he should have been protected by somebody. Even on the video you don’t hear the teacher saying anything.”

She said her son, a sophomore, claimed the teacher was in the classroom and did nothing while another student took a video of the fight.

The two boys who assaulted her son were not part of the class; they walked in and dragged him into a closet to continue the attack. One of the students was older.

Khanthamany said her son was in tears when she found him.

“As soon as I walked into the school I said take me to him. They took me to a conference room and had to pull the keys out to unlock a door. He was there by himself sitting,” she said.

She said Stewart’s teacher wrote her son up for disciplinary action.

But she said all he did was walk out of the classroom to seek help and he was not allowed to use his cellphone to call his mom.

“In the video, you can see him punched in the back of the head and kicked. They shouldn’t have locked him in by himself,” Khanthamany said.

Stewart has a bit of swelling in his left eye. She said doctors said he had a mild concussion.

Mitzi Garman of Beech Grove City Schools did not specify whether the other two students are facing disciplinary action, stating only in a statement that “It would be inappropriate to discuss the details of individual student matters publicly.” She added: ” I can confirm that our administrative team promptly handled the investigation, and communications were rendered according to policy.”

Khanthamany said her boy is embarrassed that this happened, but she wants to speak up because she wants other parents to know so it doesn’t happen again. She’s also willing to press charges.