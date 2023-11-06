Search
Video captures car in flames after hitting utility pole in Johnson County

Bargersville Fire Department video of fiery crash into utility pole

by: Gregg Montgomery
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt when a car crashed into a utility pole and burst into flames on Monday morning.

Bargersville Fire Department shared video of the fire on a social media account.

The crash happened in the 3500 block of West Johnson County Road 100 North. That’s about a mile south of the town and a about a half-mile west of State Road 135.

Crews found the the fiery crash and unstable power lines, but everyone had exited the car safety before fire crews arrived, the department says.

