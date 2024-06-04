Video shows Indy teen using Jiu Jitsu to thwart and choke out suspected car thief

UPDATE: Late Tuesday afternoon, News 8 spoke to the man who appeared to attack the teen in the security video. The man said he worked at the muffler shop next door and was attempting to move what he thought was the next car in line for service. He tells News 8 the teen threatened to call the police, took a step towards him, then stepped backwards, which he interpreted as a threat.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A security camera video from a Jiu Jitsu gym shows a teenage coach confront a man he thought was trying to break into his car. After the man appears to attck the teen, the teen uses his Jiu Jitsu skills to subdue the man.

The altercation happened Monday at 10th Planet Indianapolis, a martial arts school at 1202 N. Illinois St in Indianapolis. According to a Facebook post by an instructor at the gym, the 18-year-old blue belt was at the gym when he thought he saw a man breaking into his car.

In the video you can see the teen confront the man at the front door of the gym and a scuffle ensues that continues inside the gym.

According to the Facebook post, the teen used his years of Jiu Jitsu training to minimize the strikes thrown at him, tossing the man to the ground, securing the man’s back and choking him unconscious.

Police were called after the teen subdued the man. The Facebook post says the suspect is recovering in a local hospital.

The teenager is currently a Jiu Jitsu coach at 10th Planet Indianapolis.