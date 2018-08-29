Video shows neighbor threatening to kill couple over yard sign (Photo from Video Provided) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bunch of neighbors on Indianapolis' northwest side say they are alarmed by one woman's behavior, which they say has been harassing and racist.

They said they fear her behavior could turn violent.

The neighborhood is off West 62nd Street between Zionsville and Georgetown roads, just north of Northwestway Park. Frustration brewing for three years came to a head Sunday. It was all caught on camera.

"She keeps telling us she's going to kill us, and we're not sure when that night's going to come," said Miguel Rios, one of the people she threatened.

The neighbor, identified only as Vicky, is shown threatening to kill her neighbors in the video posted on social media. She declined to speak to News 8 on camera, but said that Rios lunged at her before the cameras started rolling on the social media video.

Rios said that is not true.

The video shows Vicky throwing "no trespassing" signs, which had been put in the yard, at the couple.

"Threw it on my face and after that she broke the other one and it hit my wife in the face," he said as he described the scene on the video.

Living next to Vicky and her husband has "been a living nightmare," Rios said.

The community asked for a school bus stop to be moved away from Vicky and her husband's home. They all live on Twin Creeks Drive in the Brookstone subdivision.

"I feel safe when I'm indoors because I know that she can't go in there," said Lizeth Gamez, who lives two doors down.

Rios and his wife, Luvia Roman, got surveillance cameras installed on their home and have their 4-year-old daughter ride her bike inside.

"She's terrified to come out to play because of this lady," Roman said.

Vicky and her husband have lived in their home for three years. They told WISH-TV they are provoked by their neighbors and are not rude or racist.

Corey Banks lives across the street and showed WISH-TV a video he said shows otherwise.

"It makes me feel angry because it's 2018, and no one in 2018 should be living like this," he said.

Vicky said she has called the police to make sure her community is safe. "See something, say something," she said.

But, some neighbors said there is nothing to see.

Vicky said she believes her neighbors Miguel and Luvia sell drugs. Miguel and Luvia said they have had police called to their home seemingly constantly.

"They didn't find anything. Whoever wants to come in is welcome in my home," Luvia said.

Other neighbors of Luvia and Miguel said they are afraid for the couple's lives. However, the neighbor said, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told them they cannot get involved unless a crime is committed. No crime has happened.

Some neighbors said they fear it could be a tragedy when that happens.

Vicky said IMPD has told her she's called police so many times they could arrest her for abuse of 911.

Vicky and her husband maintain they are not the bad guys and that they are afraid for their own safety to the point they want to move. They said one neighbor, Banks, approached them with a baseball bat.

Banks responded by saying he was merely holding a baseball bat because Vicky called him and his daughter a racial slur. He never left his property across the street.