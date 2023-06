VIDEO: Tips to improve indoor air quality due to Canada’s wildfire smoke

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis air quality is at “unhealthy” levels due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

This means breathing outdoor air could cause health problems. Being at home is the best way to avoid issues.

Watch the video above for tips on how to improve air quality indoors.

(WISH PHOTO)

(WISH PHOTO)

(WISH PHOTO)

(WISH PHOTO)

(WISH PHOTO)

(WISH PHOTO)

(WISH PHOTO)

(WISH Photo, Jason Ronimous)

Related Coverage