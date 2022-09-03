Local

Videos capture Neo-Nazis march streets in downtown Indianapolis

(Photo Provided/Brendan Bow)
by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 received reports about Patriot Front marching the streets of downtown Indianapolis. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, they’re a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” in Charlottesville, Virginia .

Patriot Front posted on Telegram about marching in Indianapolis. According to their website, Indiana is one of their most active states. They’ve also posted images of recent activity in Noblesville.

Brendan Bow provided News 8 with a video of the march. The video has 340,000 views.

News 8 is reaching out to city and state leaders for reaction.

Secretary of State candidate Destiny Wells (D).

