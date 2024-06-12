Search
Viewing and funeral details announced for former IPD Chief James Toler

James Toler (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Serena Thompson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Viewing and funeral details were released Wednesday for former Indianapolis Police Department Chief James Toler, who passed June 4 at the age of 82.

Toler served as the IPD chief from 1992 to 1995 and was the first African American to hold the position.

A public viewing will be held Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Crown Hill Funeral Home, 700 W. 38th St., Indianapolis.

A second viewing will be held the following day from 9 to 11 a.m. at Light of the World Christian Church, 4646 N. Michigan Rd. in Indianapolis. The funeral will follow immediately.

Indianapolis Metropolitain Police Department has not shared any details about a procession.

Toler will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery in the Heroes of Public Safety Section.

