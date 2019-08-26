Vigil held for teen siblings killed in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds gathered Sunday night for a vigil to honor the teen siblings shot and killed Friday morning in their apartment on the city’s northeast side.

Nicholas Nelson, 16, and Ashlynn Nelson, 15, were found shot and killed Friday morning near 42nd Street and Post Road.

Nicholas Nelson, left, and his sister Ashlynn Nelson, were killed in a shooting Friday morning. (Provided Photo/Nelson Family)

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach and City-County Councilor La Keisha Jackson, were among the crowd at the Postbrook Apartments on Sunday night. Jackson, who captured the video above, also spoke at a Saturday peace walk where many asked for justice and for someone to speak out to police about what happened to the teens.

@IMPDnews homicide detectives continue to seek info from our community about the person or persons responsible for the unimaginable deaths of Nicholas and Ashlynn. Call @cicrimestoppers with any info. @IMPDEast #EastStrong pic.twitter.com/aJOc1JSsUx — Chief Bryan Roach (@IMPD_Chief) August 26, 2019

Since the teens’ deaths, many people and organizations have shared memories of both siblings’ kindness and work in the community. Nicholas worked as a farmer at Indy Urban Acres and Ashlynn interned in a program that assists the elderly.

Police on Sunday were still seeking the public’s help to find a person of interest in the shooting.

Police are searching for the man in these photos in connection to a double fatal shooting on the city’s east side. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

