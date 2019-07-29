Vigo County schools halt I-70 bus travel, cite crashes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) — School leaders in Vigo County announced Monday that system school buses would no longer be allowed to travel on Interstate 70 due to the “significant number of serious accidents” along that road.

WTWO has reported on the numerous crashes along I-70 for months, including multiple fatal crashes. Indiana State Police confirmed in May that more than 1,000 crashes had occurred on I-70 between the Illinois/Indiana border and Greencastle since 2017.

Below is the news release from Vigo County School Corp.: